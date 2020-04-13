Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by DeGreen Capital Management LLC

DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 117.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,063,000 after buying an additional 1,300,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,949,000 after buying an additional 82,408 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,744,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,217,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after buying an additional 148,452 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.25. 24,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

