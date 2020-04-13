Scotiabank Downgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Hold

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

HP stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.39, a PEG ratio of 276.97 and a beta of 2.08. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

