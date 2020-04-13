Scotiabank Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Hold

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.