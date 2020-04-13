Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €59.56 ($69.26).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G24. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.20 ($71.16) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

G24 opened at €57.30 ($66.63) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 1-year high of €65.75 ($76.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.59.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

