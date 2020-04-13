Scry.info 24 Hour Volume Reaches $812,185.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $812,185.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.02767855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00213766 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

