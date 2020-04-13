Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $302,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,766. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STX opened at $51.25 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

