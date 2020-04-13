Securitas (SCTBF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS: SCTBF) in the last few weeks:

4/9/2020 – Securitas was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Securitas had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/24/2020 – Securitas had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/24/2020 – Securitas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/16/2020 – Securitas had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

3/10/2020 – Securitas was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SCTBF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Securitas AB has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

