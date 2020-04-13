Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $53.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $43.29 on Monday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Semtech will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $219,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $56,085.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,685 shares of company stock worth $1,207,809 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Semtech by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Semtech by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

