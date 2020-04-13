Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $34.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58,991.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,101,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075,946 shares during the period. Tesuji Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,593,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,675.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,923,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,105,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,857,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

