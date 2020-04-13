Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Capitalization Tops $4.65 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, BitForex and Bittrex. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $149,326.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014126 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014787 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004079 BTC.

UPP is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,043,925 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Upbit, DDEX, Bittrex, BitForex, GDAC, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

