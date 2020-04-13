Servicemaster Global (SERV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Servicemaster Global (NYSE: SERV):

4/2/2020 – Servicemaster Global was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

4/2/2020 – Servicemaster Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – Servicemaster Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Servicemaster Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $40.00.

3/2/2020 – Servicemaster Global had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

2/28/2020 – Servicemaster Global had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Servicemaster Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Servicemaster Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Servicemaster Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SERV stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.62. 706,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79.

Get Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc alerts:

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,936.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 179,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $46,845,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.