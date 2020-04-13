ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.27. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFBS. BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney bought 1,500 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 5,172 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,729.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

