Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 746 ($9.81).

SHB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

SHB traded up GBX 40.50 ($0.53) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 685.50 ($9.02). 411,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 716.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 870.38. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 559 ($7.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 80.65.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

