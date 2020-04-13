Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.61% from the company’s previous close.

SJR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 749,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6,680.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,327,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,193,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,581,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.