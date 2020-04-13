Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $576.17.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $484.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.