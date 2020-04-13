Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $34,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $3,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $492.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $576.17.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

