ShipChain Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $93.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.02756919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

