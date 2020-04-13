Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 169,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $7,454,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,000 shares of company stock worth $25,794,136.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 9.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

