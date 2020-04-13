Sidoti Downgrades Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Neutral

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of BKH opened at $70.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

