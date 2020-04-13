Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $170.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $90.23 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.35.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after buying an additional 688,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,892,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 444,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,721,000 after buying an additional 178,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,231,000 after buying an additional 148,338 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 794.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,954,000 after buying an additional 103,732 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

