Signify’s (LIGHT) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.03 ($29.10).

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

