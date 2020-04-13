Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted sales of $722.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,387,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,599,000 after buying an additional 1,267,227 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,960,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 712.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 454,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 398,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,899,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

