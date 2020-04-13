SingularityNET Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, DragonEX and Liqui. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $110,855.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.02770328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00213401 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liqui, Ethfinex, Tidex, DragonEX, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.