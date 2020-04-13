Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

