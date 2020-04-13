SITE Centers (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

SITE Centers (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. 56,340 shares of the company were exchanged.

About SITE Centers

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants provide a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

