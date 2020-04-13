Skychain Price Tops $0.0553 on Top Exchanges (SKCH)

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Skychain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. Skychain has a total market capitalization of $413,882.58 and $187.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skychain has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.02768680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00219260 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Skychain Profile

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. The official website for Skychain is skychain.global. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal.

Buying and Selling Skychain

Skychain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skychain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

