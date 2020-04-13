Slack (NYSE:WORK) & Cornerworld (NYSE:CWRL) Financial Comparison

Slack (NYSE:WORK) and Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Slack and Cornerworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack -90.58% -138.05% -45.71% Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Slack shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cornerworld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Slack and Cornerworld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack 1 9 12 0 2.50 Cornerworld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Slack currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Slack’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Slack is more favorable than Cornerworld.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Slack and Cornerworld’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack $630.42 million 21.82 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -17.39 Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cornerworld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Slack.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cornerworld Company Profile

CornerWorld Corporation provides marketing services for mobile and Internet platforms in the United States. It provides domain hosting, domain leasing, programmatic re-targeting, and Website management services on a recurring monthly basis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

