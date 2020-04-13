Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNBR. Raymond James cut shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of SNBR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.48. 8,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,925. The firm has a market cap of $727.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,441 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

