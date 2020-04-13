Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 228.95% from the company’s current price.

SND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.22. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 155,788 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 4.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

