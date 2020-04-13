SmartCash (SMART) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $176,496.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinBene and Braziliex. SmartCash has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $176,496.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,762.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.02278160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.12 or 0.03254848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00596737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00770200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00075325 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024770 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00519531 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinBene, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.