SmartCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, SmartCoin has traded up 186.6% against the US dollar. SmartCoin has a total market cap of $5,201.89 and $72.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00597725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008565 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SmartCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,364 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

