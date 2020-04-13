SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of SmileDirectClub worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 974,662 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,148,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 153,189 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,061,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 555,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 499.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

SDC opened at $4.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -3.82. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

