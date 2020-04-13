Social Send Tops 1-Day Volume of $37.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $160,017.09 and approximately $37.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018028 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003611 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003106 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.