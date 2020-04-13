SocialCoin (SOCC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.00

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded down 54.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. SocialCoin has a market cap of $706.24 and $11.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SocialCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SocialCoin Profile

SocialCoin (SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

