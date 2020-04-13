Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUNS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Shares of SUNS stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $186.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.07. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 57.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.