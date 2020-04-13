Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Imperial Capital

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Imperial Capital from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $272.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 847.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 42.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after buying an additional 499,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

