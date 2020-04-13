Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAH. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 38,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,627. The company has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. 33.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

