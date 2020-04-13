SophiaTX Price Down 40.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 64% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $106,106.61 and approximately $6,113.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Liquid, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, SophiaTX has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.87 or 0.04383241 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00067655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009467 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003444 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, Liquid, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

