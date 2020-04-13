Southern (NYSE:SO) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

SO opened at $59.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46. Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

