Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.40 Million

Brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce sales of $641.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $733.50 million and the lowest is $522.20 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $990.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after buying an additional 9,953,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $21,266,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after buying an additional 8,487,634 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after buying an additional 7,930,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,747,000.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

