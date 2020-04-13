SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SpartanNash by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SpartanNash by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPTN traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $497.25 million, a PE ratio of 89.69 and a beta of 0.86.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

