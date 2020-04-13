SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 315.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,144 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.33% of SpartanNash worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 127,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTN opened at $13.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $497.25 million, a PE ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 0.86. SpartanNash Co has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPTN. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

