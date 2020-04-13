SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Increased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,633 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 4.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after acquiring an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after buying an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,300,453. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

