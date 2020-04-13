SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,127 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,928.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

CWI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,078. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

