SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stake Boosted by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.06. 596,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,174. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.