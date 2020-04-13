SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,972 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 241,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 302,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 238,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.79. 139,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

