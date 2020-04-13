SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) is DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

DeGreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 290,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 473,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 111,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 421,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

SPIB traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.27. 24,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,833. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13.

