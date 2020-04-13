SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,011 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 203,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

