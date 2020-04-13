SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 212.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.13. 248,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,332. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

