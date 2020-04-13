SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 10.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $63,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $9.90 on Monday, reaching $279.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,673. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

